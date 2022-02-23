HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Weather conditions update
23 Feb 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port Open to Port Restricted at 20:30hrs on 22 February 2022…
Revision to Marine Tariff structure
23 Feb 2022, Mundra, India
Revised charges shall be applicable for all the vessels arriving at Mundra on or after 0001 hours on 1 April.
Major step towards halving CO2 footprint
23 Feb 2022, Antwerp, Belgium
With the start of engineering studies, the [email protected] project has reached a new milestone to achieve more sustainable, lower-carbon operations around the Port of Antwerp.
Works at Tuas Western Coast
23 Feb 2022, Singapore
The working period for works at Tuas Western Coast has been extended and are now being carried out until 21 August.
Re-opening of the the International Border
23 Feb 2022, Australia
The Australian Government is easing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers to Australia.
