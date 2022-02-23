HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Weather conditions update

23 Feb 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port Open to Port Restricted at 20:30hrs on 22 February 2022…

Read more »

Revision to Marine Tariff structure

23 Feb 2022, Mundra, India

Revised charges shall be applicable for all the vessels arriving at Mundra on or after 0001 hours on 1 April.

Read more »

Major step towards halving CO2 footprint

23 Feb 2022, Antwerp, Belgium

With the start of engineering studies, the [email protected] project has reached a new milestone to achieve more sustainable, lower-carbon operations around the Port of Antwerp.

Read more »

Works at Tuas Western Coast

23 Feb 2022, Singapore

The working period for works at Tuas Western Coast has been extended and are now being carried out until 21 August.

Read more »

Re-opening of the the International Border

23 Feb 2022, Australia

The Australian Government is easing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers to Australia.

Read more »

Source: GAC