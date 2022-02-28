HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Possible delays/non-payment of port dues
28 Feb 2022, Russia
Due to the possibility of SWIFT sanctions being imposed on Russia, there is a risk of delay in remittances leading to non-payment of port dues and resulting delays for vessels at Russian ports.
Crew changes possible again
28 Feb 2022, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
Vessels that have visited ports in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka may once again conduct crew changes at the Port of Fujairah and Fujairah Offshore Anchorage.
Relaxation of requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals
28 Feb 2022, Sri Lanka
From tomorrow (1 March), fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to take a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test before entering Sri Lanka.
Vessel movements halted by floods
28 Feb 2022, Brisbane, Australia
The Harbour Master for Brisbane has advised no vessel movements for the next 24 hours.
Tropical Cyclone Amika
28 Feb 2022, Port Hedland & Dampier, Australia
Due to Tropical Cyclone Amika, the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier are at Cyclone Alert Stage 1 – Monitor.
Amended ship transit dues surcharges
28 Feb 2022, Suez Canal, Egypt
The Suez Canal Authority has announced new surcharges on ship transit dues to be applied starting tomorrow (1 March).
Access to ports
28 Feb 2022, Ukraine
Due to the closure of the northern section of the Black Sea, no vessels can reach Ukrainian ports.
Fender Replacement Works at Castle Peak Power Station Jetty, Tap Shek Kok
28 Feb 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately four months, fender replacement works for the jetty will be carried out.
Marine works at Junk Bay
28 Feb 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately 12 months, marine works involving dredging operation and seawall construction will be carried out.
Read more »
Source: GAC