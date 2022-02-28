HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Possible delays/non-payment of port dues

28 Feb 2022, Russia

Due to the possibility of SWIFT sanctions being imposed on Russia, there is a risk of delay in remittances leading to non-payment of port dues and resulting delays for vessels at Russian ports.

Read more »

Crew changes possible again

28 Feb 2022, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

Vessels that have visited ports in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka may once again conduct crew changes at the Port of Fujairah and Fujairah Offshore Anchorage.

Read more »

Relaxation of requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals

28 Feb 2022, Sri Lanka

From tomorrow (1 March), fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to take a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test before entering Sri Lanka.

Read more »

Vessel movements halted by floods

28 Feb 2022, Brisbane, Australia

The Harbour Master for Brisbane has advised no vessel movements for the next 24 hours.

Read more »

Tropical Cyclone Amika

28 Feb 2022, Port Hedland & Dampier, Australia

Due to Tropical Cyclone Amika, the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier are at Cyclone Alert Stage 1 – Monitor.

Read more »

Amended ship transit dues surcharges

28 Feb 2022, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority has announced new surcharges on ship transit dues to be applied starting tomorrow (1 March).

Read more »

Access to ports

28 Feb 2022, Ukraine

Due to the closure of the northern section of the Black Sea, no vessels can reach Ukrainian ports.

Read more »

Fender Replacement Works at Castle Peak Power Station Jetty, Tap Shek Kok

28 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, fender replacement works for the jetty will be carried out.

Read more »

Marine works at Junk Bay

28 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, marine works involving dredging operation and seawall construction will be carried out.

Read more »

Source: GAC