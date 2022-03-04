HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict
04 Mar 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands

The import of crude oil, oil products, LNG, coal, etc is not yet affected by sanctions imposed on Russia, but the export/transhipment of containers faces uncertainty.

Approved tariffs for 2022/23
04 Mar 2022, South Africa

Transnet National Ports Authority’s application for new tariffs at South African ports for 2022-23, with an average overall increase of 4.8%, has been approved.

Updated on-signer requirements
04 Mar 2022, Western Australia, Australia

The requirements for crew signing on to a vessel in Western Australia have been revised.

Line handling service charges to increase for LNG vessels
04 Mar 2022, Incheon terminal, South Korea

The line handling company at Incheon terminal will increase line handling service charges for LNG vessels from 1 April.

Source: GAC

