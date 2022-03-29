HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Marine rates & charges – Update
29 Mar 2022, River Forth Ports – Scotland (Grangemouth, Rosyth, Port Babcock, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Burntisland, Leith, Kirkcaldy, Methil, Hound Point & Braefoot Bay), United Kingdom

There will be an increase on pilotage charges for all vessels over 9600 Chargeable DWT (except container vessels) of 15%, applicable from 1 April.

Marine works at North Point
29 Mar 2022, Hong Kong

Marine works involving construction of seawall and rectification works underneath the Island Eastern Corridor are being carried out.

Maintenance of Mobile Harbour Cranes
29 Mar 2022, Haldia, India

Haldia’s Berth No.9, will be operated with only one Mobile Harbour Crane from 3 to 30 April.

Change to VAT
29 Mar 2022, Indonesia

Value Added Tax (VAT) rates in Indonesia will be 11% from 1 April 2022.

Construction of marine viaduct
29 Mar 2022, Singapore

Work to construct a marine viaduct is being carried out off Woodlands Jetty until 27 September.

