HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Marine rates & charges – Update
29 Mar 2022, River Forth Ports – Scotland (Grangemouth, Rosyth, Port Babcock, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Burntisland, Leith, Kirkcaldy, Methil, Hound Point & Braefoot Bay), United Kingdom
There will be an increase on pilotage charges for all vessels over 9600 Chargeable DWT (except container vessels) of 15%, applicable from 1 April.
Marine works at North Point
29 Mar 2022, Hong Kong
Marine works involving construction of seawall and rectification works underneath the Island Eastern Corridor are being carried out.
Maintenance of Mobile Harbour Cranes
29 Mar 2022, Haldia, India
Haldia’s Berth No.9, will be operated with only one Mobile Harbour Crane from 3 to 30 April.
Change to VAT
29 Mar 2022, Indonesia
Value Added Tax (VAT) rates in Indonesia will be 11% from 1 April 2022.
Construction of marine viaduct
29 Mar 2022, Singapore
Work to construct a marine viaduct is being carried out off Woodlands Jetty until 27 September.
Read more »
Source: GAC