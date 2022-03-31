HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Use of Visitors Visas for crew changes
31 Mar 2022, Australia
Crew who are fully vaccinated for international travel purposes and who hold an MCV may now be able to return to using a Transit (Subclass 771) visa if they wish to fly to Australia to join their ship.
Updated entry rules for foreign nationals
31 Mar 2022, Philippines
Beginning 1 April, foreign nationals may enter the Philippines without need of an Entry Exemption Document.
Draft restriction
31 Mar 2022, Mobile, United States
A maximum draft restriction of 28 feet is in place in the Upper Mobile River for all vessels, due to shoaling.
Exposed underwater pipeline
31 Mar 2022, Pascagoula, United States
The United States Coast Guard have warned of an exposed underwater pipeline offshore Pascagoula.
Pipeline removal
31 Mar 2022, Corpus Christi, United States
The United States Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi has advised that work is underway to remove a pipeline under the port’s ship channel.
New pilotage tariff
31 Mar 2022, San Francisco, United States
San Francisco Bar Pilots have announced a new tariff which comes into effect tomorrow, 1 April.
New schedule of charges
31 Mar 2022, Scapa Flow, United Kingdom
The Orkney Islands Council Harbour Authority has published the official new schedule of charges for Scapa Flow, to be implemented from tomorrow (1 April).
Crew change for cargo ships & application for vaccination
31 Mar 2022, Singapore
From 1 April, fully vaccinated signing-on and -off crew can enter Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Framework as Short-Term Visitor.
Marine site investigation at Tung Chung
31 Mar 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately five months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes are being carried out.
Marine works at Cha Kwo Ling
31 Mar 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately six months, marine works involving outfall construction works are being carried out.
Surcharge removed, terminal fee to increase
31 Mar 2022, Ichthys FPSO Terminal, Australia
The Ichthys FPSO Terminal Compliance Program Surcharge of US$30,000 has been removed. However, there is an increase of $5,000 to the terminal fee.
