HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Temporary port closure due to strong wind

14 February 2018, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Dammam Port Marine operations were suspended due to strong wind from 0700 hours local time today (14 February). For safety reasons, the Port Authority / Marine Navigation Department halted all ships’ movements for docking/undocking.

For information about operations at Dammam contact GAC Saudi Arabia at [email protected]

Vessel steering failure & grounding

14 February 2018, Suez Canal, Egypt

According to information from the Suez Canal Authority, a 105,542 DWT tanker with a draft on about 14.2 meters (even keel) suffered a steering failure at 41 KM of its transit of the Canal at about 1630 hours local time yesterday (13 February).

The vessel was number 19 in the Northbound Convoy, made up of 25 vessels. All Southbound vessels cleared the Canal, whilst 6 vessels were detained from the Northbound convoy.

Suez Canal tugs were engaged immediately to refloat the vessel. No further information has been released so far about its status.

There were no reports of damages information, but some delays may be expected for today’s Southbound and Northbound convoys.

UPDATE: Suez Canal tugs have floated the vessel and it is now being towed to the Canal Exit from the eastern branch (Port Said). All vessels detained have cleared the Canal. Both convoys (South- & North-bound) are expected to start at about 1230 hours local time today (14 February).

For information about operations in the Suez Canal, contact GAC Egypt at [email protected]

High winds & bad weather halt port ops

14 February 2018, Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

All berthing and sailing operations at King Fahad Industrial Port (KFIP) & Jubail Commercial Port (JCP), have been suspended due to high wind speed and bad weather conditions since 1255 hours local time yesterday (13 February).

Due to an increase in wind speed (34 knots) today (14 February), all loading/unloading operations were suspended from 0755 hours.

The same conditions are expected to persist until late this evening.

For information about operations at Jubail contact GAC Saudi Arabia at [email protected]

Traffic suspended due to fog

14 February 2018, Beaumont, United States

Sabine Pilots advised that they suspended traffic at Beaumont due to dense fog at about 0130 hours local time this morning (14 February).

NOAA had a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until after 1000 hours which – judging from the forecast for next few days – could drag out.

Foggy conditions may persist until there is a north wind shift, which is indicated some time on Friday (16 February) evening or night.

For information about operations in the United States contact GAC North America at [email protected]

Agreement for East Grand Bahama refinery & oil storage facility set for signature

15 February 2018, Bahamas

The Bahamas Prime Minister has announced in the House of Assembly that the Heads of Agreement for the Oban Energy oil refinery and storage facility will be signed on Monday, 19 February.

This signals a significant development for East Grand Bahama with over $4 Billion to be invested. Training programs and the guarantee of Bahamian contracting and employment opportunities are key features of the Agreement.

(For information about operations in the Bahamas, and elsewhere in the Americas, contact the GAC Houston Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: Elnet Maritime Logistics, Bahamas – GAC agent

Port movements resumed

15 February 2018, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

After the wind velocity subsided early this morning (15 February), port movements of vessels docking and undocking at Dammam resumed from 0750 hours local time.

For operations at Dammam contact GAC Saudi Arabia at [email protected]

Submarine outfall inspection works off Black Point Power Station

29 April 2018, Hong Kong

From 21 February 2018 and for approximately one week, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D):

(A) 22 deg. 24.746’N / 113 deg. 54.142’E

(B) 22 deg. 24.710’N / 113 deg. 54.182’E

(C) 22 deg. 24.602’N / 113 deg. 54.065’E

(D) 22 deg. 24.645’N / 113 deg. 54.024’E

The works will be carried out by two derrick lighters. One tugboat and one work boat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 50 metres will be established around each derrick lighter. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the derrick lighters.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 2000 hours. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.20 of 2018 dated 13 February 2018

World Holidays: 18 February-3 March 2018

29 April 2018, Worldwide

Public holidays around the world in the coming two weeks include the following:

15 Feb (Thu)-21 Feb (Wed) – Chinese New Year

19 Feb (Mon) – Presidents Day (USA)

19 Feb – Clean Monday (Greece & Cyprus)

23 Feb (Fri) – Defence of the Fatherland (Russia)

25 Feb (Sat) – People Power Revolution (Philippines)

1 Mar (Thu) – South Korea Independence Movement Day

2 Mar (Fri) – Holi

For information about operations around the world contact the respective GAC office. Details may be found at www.gac.com

Source: GAC