HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Closure due to weather

07 Apr 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

The status of Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port OPEN to Port Closed condition today (7 April).

Bathymetric surveys

07 Apr 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Marine bathymetric survey operations are being carried out within Mugharraq, Delma and Al Mirfa port limits from today (7 April) until further notice.

Marine works at West of Tsing Yi

07 Apr 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately seven months, marine works involving disconnection and reconnection of anchor chains for the temporary removal of Yiu Lian Floating Dock No.3 for maintenance work are being carried out.

Source: GAC