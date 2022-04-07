HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Closure due to weather
07 Apr 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas
The status of Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port OPEN to Port Closed condition today (7 April).
Bathymetric surveys
07 Apr 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Marine bathymetric survey operations are being carried out within Mugharraq, Delma and Al Mirfa port limits from today (7 April) until further notice.
Marine works at West of Tsing Yi
07 Apr 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately seven months, marine works involving disconnection and reconnection of anchor chains for the temporary removal of Yiu Lian Floating Dock No.3 for maintenance work are being carried out.
