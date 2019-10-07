HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Piling removal work at Tuas View

Monday, October 7, 2019, Singapore

From 7 to 26 October, piling removal work is being carried out at Tuas View.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.096 of 2019 dated 6 October 2019, the work will be conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 16.886’N / 103 deg. 38.976’E

2) 01 deg. 16.877’N / 103 deg. 38.990’E

3) 01 deg. 16.833’N / 103 deg. 38.965’E

4) 01 deg. 16.844’N / 103 deg. 38.946’E

Pilings will be removed using land-based plant and equipment positioned on the revetment.

Divers will inspect the seabed to record revetment and pile condition, while reinstating works will be supported from crane rock chute and rigging at shore. A safety line ashore will be tethered to the diver.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Working area for system integration on craft

Monday, October 7, 2019, Singapore

From 7 to 16 October, a working area is established system integration on craft off Raffles Reserved Anchorage (ARAFR).

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.097 of 2019 dated 7 October 2019, the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 10.404’N / 103 deg. 45.054’E

2) 01 deg. 09.795’N / 103 deg. 45.566’E

3) 01 deg. 11.183’N / 103 deg. 46.564’E

4) 01 deg. 10.579’N / 103 deg. 47.078’E

From 0900 hours to 1800 hours daily, a tugboat will undergo system integration and conduct maneuvers.

Activities will be suspended during the movements of Very Large Crude Carriers to SHELL Single Buoy Mooring.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and comply with COLREGs;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 68 (West Control);

and

e) Communicate with West Control on VHF Channel 68 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

