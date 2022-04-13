HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Terminal status after storms

13 Apr 2022, Durban, South Africa

Following severe storms in the Kwa-Zulu Natal area, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) have advised that all terminals at Durban are operational from today (13 April), but not at 100% capacity.

Breakwater reinstatement works at Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter

13 Apr 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, breakwater reinstatement works will be carried out.

Typhoon Season

13 Apr 2022, Hong Kong

Owners, agents and charterers are requested to remind their ship masters of the need to take precautionary measures during the approach of tropical cyclones.

Lull in crew kidnappings in Gulf of Guinea, continued caution urged

13 Apr 2022,

There were no crew kidnappings in Gulf of Guinea waters in Q1 2022, whilst 37 incidents were reported worldwide in the first three months of the year, according to the ICC International Maritime Bureau’s latest global piracy and armed robbery report.

Source: GAC