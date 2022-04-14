HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Planned harbour blockade

14 Apr 2022, Newcastle, Australia

Confirmed protest activity on Newcastle Harbour at Horseshoe Beach, intending to block the shipping channel on 24 April using kayaks and watercraft.

Registration to carry out maritime transport activities

14 Apr 2022, Angola

Regulations on the registration of ships owners/operators with the Angolan Cargo and Logistics Regulatory Agency (ARCCLA) are now in force.

Unloading of steel arch bridge from dry cargo ship at Junk Bay

14 Apr 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, unloading of arch bridge from a dry cargo ship for construction works of the Tseung Kwan O Southern Bridge project is being carried out.

Source: GAC