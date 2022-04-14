HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Planned harbour blockade
14 Apr 2022, Newcastle, Australia
Confirmed protest activity on Newcastle Harbour at Horseshoe Beach, intending to block the shipping channel on 24 April using kayaks and watercraft.
Registration to carry out maritime transport activities
14 Apr 2022, Angola
Regulations on the registration of ships owners/operators with the Angolan Cargo and Logistics Regulatory Agency (ARCCLA) are now in force.
Unloading of steel arch bridge from dry cargo ship at Junk Bay
14 Apr 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, unloading of arch bridge from a dry cargo ship for construction works of the Tseung Kwan O Southern Bridge project is being carried out.
Source: GAC