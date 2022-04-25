HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine Forecast Weather Update

25 Apr 2022, Bahamas

Brisk to moderate easterly winds will taper off from mid-Tuesday.

Read more »

Vizag East Tariff Revision

25 Apr 2022, Vizag East, India

An advisory has been issued by Terminal operators at Vizag East indicating a tariff increase for FY2022-23.

Read more »

Port Update

25 Apr 2022, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Port Elizabeth Port Updates

Read more »

Updated PCR test requirements at Jebel Ali and Port Rashid – Dubai, UAE

25 Apr 2022, Dubai

Presenting a PCR test report and vaccination certificate is no longer necessary for crew change signing-on and -off in Jebel Ali and Port Rashid – Dubai, UAE…

Read more »

Marine Forecast Weather Update

25 Apr 2022, Bahamas

Fresh to brisk easterly winds will taper off from mid-Tuesday…

Read more »

Deployment of acoustic sensors and hydrophone off Lorong Halaus jetty

25 Apr 2022,

Deployment of acoustic sensorsand hydrophone will be carried out by divers deployed from the work boats from 25 April to 5 August 2022.

Read more »

Installation of floating pontoons off SAF Yacht Club

25 Apr 2022,

From 1 May 2022 to 31 July 2022, installation of floating pontoons will be carried out by crane barges and supported by work boat and tug boats.

Read more »

Shore leave for crew onboard vessels visiting Singapore

25 Apr 2022,

With effect from 1 April 2022, fully vaccinated ships’ crew visiting the Port of Singapore will be granted shore leave.

Read more »

Update on potential closure of all mid and eastern region Oil & Gas Terminals

25 Apr 2022,

While negotiations are still underway for the peaceful hand-over of power to Libya’s newly elected government, here’s the latest update on the current situation for the terminals.

Read more »

Source: GAC