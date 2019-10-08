HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Removal of walkway
Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Singapore
From 9 to 12 October, work will be carried out to remove a walkway at the Vopak Jetty in Banyan Basin.
According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.098 of 2019 dated 8 October 2019, the work will be conducted from 0001 to 2359 hours daily within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):
1) 1 deg. 15.942’N / 103 deg. 41.430’E
2) 1 deg. 15.907’N / 103 deg. 41.169’E
3) 1 deg. 15.873’N / 103 deg. 41.138’E
4) 1 deg. 15.908’N / 103 deg. 41.099’E
A walkway at the jetty will be removed with the use of barges and shifted into position by tug boats. A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity to warn other craft about the work.
When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:
a) Keep well clear of the working area;
b) Maintain a proper lookout;
c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;
d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);
and
e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.
For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]
Source: GAC