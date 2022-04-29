HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Amended rates from 1 May
29 Apr 2022, Kandla, India
An amended Scale of Rates comes into effect at Kandla from 1 May.
Port working hours during Eid Al Fitr holiday
29 Apr 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
A public holiday has been declared in Abu Dhabi. All administration offices will be closed from 30 April and shall re-open on 9 May.
New crew change protocol
29 Apr 2022, Port Louis, Mauritius
A new protocol has been implemented for crew changes at Port Louis from 28 April.
Escalated port charges
29 Apr 2022, Gujarat, India
The Gujarat Maritime Board has announced an escalated Port Tariff applicable for vessels, effective from 1 May.
Ports General Tariff 2022
29 Apr 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Ports have announced the 2022 revised Ports General Tariff effective from 1 June.
