HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Mobile Harbour Crane scheduled maintenance
05 May 2022, Haldia, India
The Mobile Harbour Crane equipped berth, Berth No.14, will be operated with only one MHC from 6 to 29 May.
Seawall reinstatement at Kau San Tei, Tai O
05 May 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, seawall reinstatement works will be carried out.
Temporary loading facility at Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter
05 May 2022, Hong Kong
A temporary loading facility has been established at Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter, which will operate for happroximately three months.
Revised port charges
05 May 2022, Paradip, India
The revised Annual Indexation Factor for 2022-23 has been fixed at 10.77%, and charges at Paradip have been revised accordingly.
