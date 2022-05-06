HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Withdrawal of oil jetty for repairs

06 May 2022, Deendayal (Kandla), India

Oil Jetty No.2 [at Deendayal] shall be withdrawn for repair work from 7 to 10 May.

New pilotage & towage tariffs

06 May 2022, Muara, Brunei

New pilotage and towage tariffs will come into effect at Muara, Brunei, from 11 May.

Marine works at Shing Mun River, Sha Tin

06 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, marine works involving installation of floating photovoltaic system will be carried out.

Dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals 6 and 8 East

06 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately seven months, dredging operations will be carried out.

Source: GAC