HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 06/05/2022

Withdrawal of oil jetty for repairs
06 May 2022, Deendayal (Kandla), India

Oil Jetty No.2 [at Deendayal] shall be withdrawn for repair work from 7 to 10 May.

New pilotage & towage tariffs
06 May 2022, Muara, Brunei

New pilotage and towage tariffs will come into effect at Muara, Brunei, from 11 May.

Marine works at Shing Mun River, Sha Tin
06 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, marine works involving installation of floating photovoltaic system will be carried out.

Dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals 6 and 8 East
06 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately seven months, dredging operations will be carried out.

Source: GAC

 

