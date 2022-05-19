HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Revised Scale of Rates
19 May 2022, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPT) has revised its Scale of Rates.
Adjustment to boundaries of Hong Kong International Airport Approach Areas
19 May 2022, Hong Kong
Adjustment to the boundaries of the existing Hong Kong International Airport Approach Areas No. 3 and No. 7 to align with the expansion of the airport.
Marine site investigation at Hong Kong United Dockyards, Tsing Yi
19 May 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately three weeks, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out.
Planned increase to port charges
19 May 2022, Port Botany, Australia
NSW Ports intend to increase port charges at Port Botany with effect from 1 July 2022.
Bad weather warning
19 May 2022, Brazil
The Brazilian Navy has issued bad weather/sea conditions and strong wind warnings related to Subtropical Storm Yakecan.
Source: GAC