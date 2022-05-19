HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Revised Scale of Rates

19 May 2022, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPT) has revised its Scale of Rates.

Adjustment to boundaries of Hong Kong International Airport Approach Areas

19 May 2022, Hong Kong

Adjustment to the boundaries of the existing Hong Kong International Airport Approach Areas No. 3 and No. 7 to align with the expansion of the airport.

Marine site investigation at Hong Kong United Dockyards, Tsing Yi

19 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three weeks, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out.

Planned increase to port charges

19 May 2022, Port Botany, Australia

NSW Ports intend to increase port charges at Port Botany with effect from 1 July 2022.

Bad weather warning

19 May 2022, Brazil

The Brazilian Navy has issued bad weather/sea conditions and strong wind warnings related to Subtropical Storm Yakecan.

Source: GAC