HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Changes to Covid-19 regulations

25 May 2022, Japan

There have been changes to Japan’s Covid-19 regulations which could have an impact on the arrival of crew.

Covid-19 Alert Level

25 May 2022, Philippines

Metro Manila and 85 other areas will remain under the lowest Alert Level 1 classification until 31 May.

Duty-free imports of crude soybean & sunflower oil

25 May 2022, India

India has allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes each of crude soy and sunflower oil for the current and next fiscal year to March 2024.

Crew changes amid crisis

25 May 2022, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Crew changes are taking place with no interruption, despite the economic crisis situation unfolding in Sri Lanka during this period.

Channel closure

25 May 2022, Hudayriyat Island/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The Hudayriyat channel crossing is closed for all marine traffic until 20 November.

New port tariff

25 May 2022, Ghana

Revised port tariffs will come into effect at Ghana’s ports from 1 June.

Introduction of fuel surcharge due to hike in fuel prices

25 May 2022, Hazira, India

To ensure the continuity of operations at Mundra port, a Fuel Surcharge on Pilotage of USD 0.1/GT will be applied from 1 June.

Source: GAC