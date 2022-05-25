HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Changes to Covid-19 regulations
25 May 2022, Japan
There have been changes to Japan’s Covid-19 regulations which could have an impact on the arrival of crew.
Covid-19 Alert Level
25 May 2022, Philippines
Metro Manila and 85 other areas will remain under the lowest Alert Level 1 classification until 31 May.
Duty-free imports of crude soybean & sunflower oil
25 May 2022, India
India has allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes each of crude soy and sunflower oil for the current and next fiscal year to March 2024.
Crew changes amid crisis
25 May 2022, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Crew changes are taking place with no interruption, despite the economic crisis situation unfolding in Sri Lanka during this period.
Channel closure
25 May 2022, Hudayriyat Island/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
The Hudayriyat channel crossing is closed for all marine traffic until 20 November.
New port tariff
25 May 2022, Ghana
Revised port tariffs will come into effect at Ghana’s ports from 1 June.
Introduction of fuel surcharge due to hike in fuel prices
25 May 2022, Hazira, India
To ensure the continuity of operations at Mundra port, a Fuel Surcharge on Pilotage of USD 0.1/GT will be applied from 1 June.
