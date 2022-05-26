HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Closure of IFFCO jetty for maintenance
26 May 2022, Deendayal, India
Urgent maintenance on the ammonia unloading arm will be carried out at IFFCO jetty No.5 at Deendayal from 27 to 31 May.
Sediment sampling works south of Ninepin Group
26 May 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, sediment sampling works will be carried out.
Increase to pilotage fees and conservancy fees
26 May 2022, Queensland, Australia
Queensland pilotage fees and conservancy dues will increase in accordance with the set Government Indexation Rate of 2.5% from 1 July 2022.
Increase to ship and cargo charges
26 May 2022, Fremantle, Australia
Fremantle Ports has resolved to limit the increase in the ship and cargo charges for the financial year 2022/23 to an average of 2.75%, effective from 1 July.
Fuel surcharge
26 May 2022, Mundra, India
A Fuel Surcharge on Pilotage of USD 0.1/GT will be applied at Mundra from 1 June.
Sugar export restrictions
26 May 2022, India
India’s Ministry of Commerce has decided to regulate export of sugar for the first time in six years, effective from 1 June.
Closure of Straits for yacht races
26 May 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey
There will be yacht races in the Bosphorus Strait on Sunday (29 May) to commemorate the 569th Anniversary Events of the Conquest of Istanbul.
Read more »
Source: GAC