HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

ADNOC Testing operations of well
27 May 2022, South of Delma Island offshore/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will carry out well testing activities until the end of June 2022 in the platform and excavation (002-XF) offshore south of Dalma Island.
First Capesize Bulk Carrier handled
27 May 2022, Tuticorin, India
VO Chidambaranar Port (Tuticorin) handled its first Capesize Bulk Carrier inside the port yesterday (26 May).
Prevention of Pollution of The Sea (Ballast Water Management) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
27 May 2022, Singapore
Amendments to the Prevention of Pollution of the Sea (Ballast Water Management) Regulations (Amendment) come into force on 1 June 2022.
Fuel surcharge due to rising fuel prices
27 May 2022, Dhamra, India
A Fuel Surcharge on Pilotage of USD 0.1/GT will be applied at Dhamra Port from 1 June.
Further deferment of oil jetty withdrawal for repairs
27 May 2022, Deendayal, India
Oil Jetty No.4 at Deendayal shall be withdrawn for repair work from 12 to 15 June 2022.
Marine site investigation at Kellett Bank and Kennedy Town
27 May 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of vibrocores and cone penetration tests will be carried out.
Source: GAC