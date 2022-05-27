HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

ADNOC Testing operations of well

27 May 2022, South of Delma Island offshore/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will carry out well testing activities until the end of June 2022 in the platform and excavation (002-XF) offshore south of Dalma Island.

First Capesize Bulk Carrier handled

27 May 2022, Tuticorin, India

VO Chidambaranar Port (Tuticorin) handled its first Capesize Bulk Carrier inside the port yesterday (26 May).

Prevention of Pollution of The Sea (Ballast Water Management) (Amendment) Regulations 2022

27 May 2022, Singapore

Amendments to the Prevention of Pollution of the Sea (Ballast Water Management) Regulations (Amendment) come into force on 1 June 2022.

Fuel surcharge due to rising fuel prices

27 May 2022, Dhamra, India

A Fuel Surcharge on Pilotage of USD 0.1/GT will be applied at Dhamra Port from 1 June.

Further deferment of oil jetty withdrawal for repairs

27 May 2022, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty No.4 at Deendayal shall be withdrawn for repair work from 12 to 15 June 2022.

Marine site investigation at Kellett Bank and Kennedy Town

27 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of vibrocores and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Source: GAC