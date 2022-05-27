Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 27/05/2022

ADNOC Testing operations of well
27 May 2022, South of Delma Island offshore/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will carry out well testing activities until the end of June 2022 in the platform and excavation (002-XF) offshore south of Dalma Island.

Read more »

First Capesize Bulk Carrier handled
27 May 2022, Tuticorin, India

VO Chidambaranar Port (Tuticorin) handled its first Capesize Bulk Carrier inside the port yesterday (26 May).

Read more »

Prevention of Pollution of The Sea (Ballast Water Management) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
27 May 2022, Singapore

Amendments to the Prevention of Pollution of the Sea (Ballast Water Management) Regulations (Amendment) come into force on 1 June 2022.

Read more »

Fuel surcharge due to rising fuel prices
27 May 2022, Dhamra, India

A Fuel Surcharge on Pilotage of USD 0.1/GT will be applied at Dhamra Port from 1 June.

Read more »

Further deferment of oil jetty withdrawal for repairs
27 May 2022, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty No.4 at Deendayal shall be withdrawn for repair work from 12 to 15 June 2022.

Read more »

Marine site investigation at Kellett Bank and Kennedy Town
27 May 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of vibrocores and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software