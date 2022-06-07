HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Extension of rebate for Cape Sized vessels

07 Jun 2022, Mangalore, India

The 30% rebate on Vessel Related Charges (VRC) for Cape Size Vessels (FRT above 80000) calling at B.No.16 has been extended until 2 April 2023.

Alex now over the Atlantic

07 Jun 2022, Florida, United States

Tropical Storm Alex has crossed over Florida and is currently working her way northeast in the Atlantic.

Jetty outage for maintenance works

07 Jun 2022, Teesport, United Kingdom

Due to fender replacement work on Navigator Terminals Seal Sands Jetty 2, an outage is planned from 13 to 17 June.

Source: GAC