HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Tariff Review 2022 to include fuel surcharge
10 Jun 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Terminals has completed a comprehensive review of its container terminal tariff, which will come into effect from 10 July.
Increase of pilot transportation fee
10 Jun 2022, Corpus Christi, United States
The pilot transportation fee at Corpus Christi has increased to $139.00 per movement.
Marine works south-east of Hong Kong International Airport
10 Jun 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately 24 months, marine works involving removal of toe loading platform and barging point, and reinstatement works will be carried out.
