HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Closure of strait for yacht races
22 Jun 2022, Bosphorus Strait, Turkey
Yacht races will be held in the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday 2 July as part of Maritime And Cabotage Day.
Construction of landing facility at Tai Shue Wan
22 Jun 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately 38 months, marine works involving construction of landing facility will be carried out.
New port services
22 Jun 2022, Sohar, Oman
Sohar Port Authorities have introduced the following new services.
Read more »
Source: GAC