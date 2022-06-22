HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Closure of strait for yacht races

22 Jun 2022, Bosphorus Strait, Turkey

Yacht races will be held in the Bosphorus Strait on Saturday 2 July as part of Maritime And Cabotage Day.

Read more »

Construction of landing facility at Tai Shue Wan

22 Jun 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 38 months, marine works involving construction of landing facility will be carried out.

Read more »

New port services

22 Jun 2022, Sohar, Oman

Sohar Port Authorities have introduced the following new services.

Read more »

Source: GAC