HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Malagasy Independence Day fireworks display
24 Jun 2022, Toamasina (Port of Tamatave), Madagascar
Due to a fireworks programme to mark Malagasy Independence Day, petroleum tankers may not stay alongside between 1400 hours local time on 25 June and 0600 hours local time on 26 June.
Revised Scale of Rates
24 Jun 2022, Karwar, India
There has been a 60% increase in the berth hire rate and a 50% rise in anchorage fees at Karwar Port.
Tariff revision for LNG vessels
24 Jun 2022, Mundra, India
Adani Ports and Logistics Mundra have advised that revised charges will apply for LNG vessels arriving at Mundra on 1 July.
Construction of subsea pipeline off west coast of Lamma Island
24 Jun 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, construction of subsea pipeline will be carried out.
Establishment of restricted area and closure of landing steps at HKCEC
24 Jun 2022, Hong Kong
From 1300 hours on 28 June to 2359 hours on 1 July, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour off the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Traffic suspension for Maritime & Cabotage Day events
24 Jun 2022, Bosphorus Strait, Turkey
Traffic in the Bosphorus Strait is expected to be suspended from 08:00 to 12:00 hours local time on 1 July.
Source: GAC