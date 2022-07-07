HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Container terminal operations during Ed’l Adha

07 Jul 2022, Manila, Philippines

Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) management has advised its port operations during the Eid’l Adha (9 July).

Amendments to surcharges for tiers of containers on weather deck

07 Jul 2022, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority has amended the new surcharges for tiers of containers on weather deck on normal dues, to apply from 1 August.

Terminal working hours during Eid Al Adha

07 Jul 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal working hours during Eid Al Adha.

Restricted Area in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter

07 Jul 2022, Hong Kong

A restricted area is established until 2359 hours on 10 July in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter to facilitate activities in connection with the celebration of 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.

Vaccination certificate no longer required

07 Jul 2022, Australia

Changes to the Biosecurity Act came into effect from 6 July, removing the final layers of border measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Independence Day holiday

07 Jul 2022, Bahamas

Stores and vendors in the Bahamas will suspend operations from 9 to 11 July for the public holiday to mark Independence Day.

New mooring & tugboat services tariff

07 Jul 2022, Hammerfest, Norway

A new tariff for mooring and tugboat services is in effect at Hammerfest since 1 July 2022.

New oil jetties under development

07 Jul 2022, Deendayal, India

Deendayal Port (Kandla) is developing two new oil jetties.

Source: GAC