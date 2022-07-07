HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Container terminal operations during Ed’l Adha
07 Jul 2022, Manila, Philippines
Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) management has advised its port operations during the Eid’l Adha (9 July).
Amendments to surcharges for tiers of containers on weather deck
07 Jul 2022, Suez Canal, Egypt
The Suez Canal Authority has amended the new surcharges for tiers of containers on weather deck on normal dues, to apply from 1 August.
Terminal working hours during Eid Al Adha
07 Jul 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal working hours during Eid Al Adha.
Restricted Area in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter
07 Jul 2022, Hong Kong
A restricted area is established until 2359 hours on 10 July in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter to facilitate activities in connection with the celebration of 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.
Vaccination certificate no longer required
07 Jul 2022, Australia
Changes to the Biosecurity Act came into effect from 6 July, removing the final layers of border measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Independence Day holiday
07 Jul 2022, Bahamas
Stores and vendors in the Bahamas will suspend operations from 9 to 11 July for the public holiday to mark Independence Day.
New mooring & tugboat services tariff
07 Jul 2022, Hammerfest, Norway
A new tariff for mooring and tugboat services is in effect at Hammerfest since 1 July 2022.
New oil jetties under development
07 Jul 2022, Deendayal, India
Deendayal Port (Kandla) is developing two new oil jetties.
