HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Dredging works in Benoi Basin

Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Singapore

From 15 October to 30 November, dredging works will be carried out at St Marine Yard, Benoi Basin.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.100 of 2019 dated 14 October 2019, the works are being conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays and Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 18.191’N / 103 deg. 40.882’E

2) 01 deg. 18.194’N / 103 deg. 40.905’E

3) 01 deg. 18.140’N / 103 deg. 40.912’E

4) 01 deg. 18.137’N / 103 deg. 40.888’E

5) 01 deg. 18.130’N / 103 deg. 40.890’E

6) 01 deg. 18.132’N / 103 deg. 40.911’E

7) 01 deg. 18.046’N / 103 deg. 40.923’E

8) 01 deg. 18.044’N / 103 deg. 40.902’E

Dredging works will be carried out by dredgers, supported by work barges and tugboats. Safety boats will be in attendance at all times to warn and direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear for working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Updated visa guidance for offshore wind vessel crews

Tuesday, October 15, 2019, United States

The U.S. State Department has updated its policy guidance to include a visa category for crewmembers working onboard vessels deployed in offshore wind operations.

The Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) has been amended to provide guidance to embassy officials to issue a B-1 visa for an offshore wind farm project without the issuance of a non-applicability letter from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Traditionally, visas for crewmembers engaged in energy projects located on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) were given as a B-1 visa with an OCS annotation received on the basis of a letter of non-applicability from USCG when a vessel is owned or controlled more than 50% by foreign interests. However, USCG states that it does not have the authority to regulate wind farms located on the OCS and thus will not issue letters of non-applicability. As a result, crews could no longer obtain a B-1 (OCS) visa. A normal C-1/D crewman visa is not an option since it is only valid for 29 days.

The new solution allows offshore wind crewmembers to obtain a B-type visa in order to provide them enough time to complete their work. Under this guidance, the B-1 visa should have the annotation: “B-1 for Transit or Travel to the OCS for Wind Activities; Not OCS Activity”.

The State Department adds that this OCS-specific visa may not be proper for crewmembers working on non-OCS offshore wind projects, i.e., those within 3nm offshore.

For information about operations in the United States contact GAC North America at [email protected]

Source: GAC