HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Works at Raffles Pier (West), off Keppel Shipyard

Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Singapore

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.081 of 2018, with effect from 07 Aug 2018 to 06 Feb 2019, works will be carried out at Raffles Pier (West), off Keppel Shipyard 24 hours daily, including Sundays and Public Holidays, within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 17.765’N / 103 deg. 39.273’E

2) 01 deg. 17.719’N / 103 deg. 39.311’E

3) 01 deg. 17.677’N / 103 deg. 39.262’E

4) 01 deg. 17.723’N / 103 deg. 39.223’E

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

Crane barges,assisted by the tugs will be deployed for the construction of concrete works and installation of temporary and permanent piles at the dolphin. A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) keep well clear of and not to enter the working area

b) maintain a proper lookout

c) proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution

d) maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control) and

e) communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Control 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Port operations unaffected by earthquake

Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Lombok, Indonesia

Operations at Lembar Port are continuing as normal despite the 7-magnitude earthquake that hit the Lombok region on Sunday evening, 5 August 2018.

Operations at Lombok Praya International Airport is also back to normal.

For the latest updates and information about operations at Indonesian ports contact Andhika GAC Indonesia at [email protected]

Yemeni ports status update (6 August 2018)

Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Yemen

The status of Yemeni ports and terminals, as of 6 August 2018, is as follows:

OPEN/OPERATIONAL – Aden, Rudhum Oil Exporting Terminal, Mukalla, Ash Shihr Oil Exporting Terminal, Nishtun, Hodeidah and Saleef.

CLOSED – Balhaf LNG Terminal, Mokha, Ras Isa Marine Terminal and Ras Isa Petroleum Products Reception Facility.

For information about operations in Yemen contact GAC Yemen at [email protected]

Brown Marmorated Stink Bug measures – Update

Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Australia

The Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) has announced updates to prevent the spread of the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB) for the upcoming season from September 2018 to April 2019.

These include the BMSB treatment methodologies and recently approved offshore treatment providers for the Offshore BMSB Treatment Providers Scheme.

More updates will be made soon, including finalisation of the target countries, target high risk and risk goods, refining of details around the offshore and onshore treatment requirements, and scenario examples to assist importers and brokers before the season commences.

For updates and information about operations at Australian ports contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Source: GAC