HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Lock chamber to close for maintenance and repairs

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, Kiel Canal, Germany

The Kiel Canal Authority has announced that one big new lock chamber at Brunsbuettel will be closed from Monday 20 August, probably until Friday 14 September, for necessary maintenance and repair works.

During this period, only one big lock chamber at Brunsbuettel will be in operation.

Source: Sartori & Berger, Germany – GAC agent

Marine works north of Sha Chau

Wednesday, August 15, 2018, Hong Kong

For approximately 4 months, marine works involving laying of armour rocks on the concrete surround of the aviation fuel pipeline will be carried out in the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (G) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 21.214’N / 113 deg. 53.249’E

(B) 22 deg. 21.294’N / 113 deg. 53.250’E

(C) 22 deg. 21.294’N / 113 deg. 53.349’E

(D) 22 deg. 21.248’N / 113 deg. 53.349’E

(E) 22 deg. 21.182’N / 113 deg. 53.357’E

(F) 22 deg. 21.176’N / 113 deg. 53.333’E

(G) 22 deg. 21.176’N / 113 deg. 53.312’E

The works will be carried out by one crane barge and one flat top barge. One tugboat and one guard boat will provide assistance. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres will be established around each barge. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the barges.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Source: Government of Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.126 of 2018

Source: GAC