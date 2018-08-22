HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Removal of jetty and installation of mono piles

Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Singapore

The working period for work to remove a jetty and install mono piles at Pulau Seborok has been extended.

According the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.085 of 2018, the works are being conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – from 23 August 2018 until 22 February 2019 within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 12.497’N / 103 deg. 47.728’E

2) 01 deg. 12.528’N / 103 deg. 47.779’E

3) 01 deg. 12.410’N / 103 deg. 47.892’E

4) 01 deg. 12.368’N / 103 deg. 47.852’E

Crane barges will be used in the removal and installation work. Diving operations will be performed as part of the monopile removal process.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 68 (Western Control);

and

e) Communicate with Western Control on VHF Channel 68 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore

Sunken buoy in shipping channel (Update 22 August)

Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Pascagoula, United States

A temporary buoy has been rigged to mark the sunken #32 buoy in the Pascagoula shipping channel. Pilots will resume ship transits in daylight only.

The US Coast Guard is expected to recover the sunk buoy and install a new #32 buoy today (22 August). There may be further interruptions to traffic movements during the recovery and replacement operation.

For information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America

Revision of requirements for hot work on board vessels

Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has revised its requirements for allowing hot work to be performed on board vessels while in waters under its jurisdiction.

Among the modifications is the prerequisite that the Marine Chemist issuing the certificate be part of an organization compliant with DGNTI-COPANIT ISO 17020, which is the technical standard that outlines the criteria to be adhered to by organizations that perform inspections in the Republic of Panama.

Another modification is the inclusion of a section with definitions of key terms used throughout the document. The role and responsibilities of the Marine Chemist and the Competent Person are outlined herein.

The prohibitions are now consolidated under one section of the document. Therefore, the following prohibitions are now part of the list:

performing work beyond the approved scope,

moving the vessel to perform work at a site other than the inspection site, and

commencing hot work without a Marine Chemist Certificate or the ACP site approval.

This list has been expanded to include the prohibition for hot work to be performed on board flammable cryogenic liquid carriers, unless it is required under specific circumstances (i.e. for Canal operations or due to an incident while under Panama Canal pilotage).

A provision has been introduced to allow for Exemption Certificates for hot work to be performed on a given structure or part of a vessel when certain conditions are met.

Exemption Certificates may be valid for up to 30 days, during which time a Marine Chemist Certificate for the routine jobs listed in the areas designated as safe for hot work, will not be required….

….Inquiries on these requirements must be forwarded to the following address: [email protected]

(For information about operations in the Panama Canal contact GAC-Wilford & McKay

Source: Panama Canal Authority Advisory to Shipping No.A-28-2018

Hurricane Lane moving toward main Hawaiian islands

Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Hawaii, United States

At 200am HST (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 14.9 N, longitude 155.0 W. Lane is moving toward the west-northwest near 9mph (15km/h).

This motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northwest is expected later today, followed by a turn to the north-northwest on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 160mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts.

Lane is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220km)…

…Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area beginning late tonight into early Thursday morning, with hurricane conditions expected somewhere within the warning area on Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area beginning Thursday into Thursday night, with hurricane conditions possible late Thursday night into Friday.

Excessive rainfall associated with Lane is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late today into the weekend, leading to flash flooding and landslides. Lane is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10-15 inches with isolated amounts greater than 20 inches over the Hawaiian Islands.

Large swells generated by Lane will impact the Hawaiian Islands, beginning this morning on the Big Island, spreading across the remainder of the island chain on today. These swells will produce large and potentially damaging surf along exposed west, south and east facing shorelines.

(For information about operations in the United States contact GAC North America

Source: Extracts from Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Honolulu, Hurricane Lane Intermediate Advisory No.31A issued at 200am HST on 22 August 2018

