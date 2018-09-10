HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Changes in vessel dimension eligibility for the additional booking slot

Monday, September 10, 2018, Panama Canal, Panama

Effective October 1, 2018, this additional booking slot may be awarded to vessels that meet one of the following:

Full container vessels with a length overall (LOA) of less than 335.28 meters (1,100 feet), beam less than 43.28 meters (142 feet), and deep draft less than 13.72 meters (45 feet) Tropical Fresh Water (TFW), or

Vessels with precaution designator of PD-1 or PD-2 (excluding full container vessels) with a beam of 36.58 meters (120 feet) or less, or with a length overall (LOA) of 259.08 meters (850 feet) or less, or

Other vessel types with a length overall (LOA) of less than 304.8 meters (1,000 feet), beam of less than 41.15 meters (135 feet), and deep draft of less than 13.72 meters (45 feet) Tropical Fresh Water (TFW).

Applications for slots under this new criteria will be received at the opening of the 2nd Period competition beginning at 0900 hours, September 10, 2018.

Special vessel security inspections

Monday, September 10, 2018, Shanghai, China

China’s Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) will conduct special security inspections on vessels entering Shanghai Huangpu River & Yangtze River Shanghai from 15 September through to 15 November.

Foreign ships which intend to navigate or carry out cargo operations in the concerned waters, or alongside the port therein, report to the MSA with the required information. The MSA will carry out special security inspections together with port state control during the implementation period.

Special security inspections shall include but are not limited to:

– Ship security certificates

– Security records

– CSR

– Vessel Gangway and/or pilot ladder security control measures, etc.

– Security control measures for boarding personnel and their baggage, etc.

– Onboard restricted area marking and control measures, etc.

During the ship security inspection, the ship security related records will be checked to:

– Verify ship crew information

– Whether the ship carry any form of “drone”

– Whether the ship security officer is familiar with the corresponding security measures for the different security levels.

If the ship entering the concerned waters is found to be carrying a “drone”, the MSA will require the vessel to dispose it immediately before allowing entry to Shanghai Port.

Vessel should immediately report to the local MSA in the event of below mentioned for the local MSA and request for re-inspection:

– normal or serious accidents

– major navigational equipment and/or anti-pollution equipment failure

– change of crew and/or crew information during this period.

Foreign ships which intend to navigate in the concern waters, or alongside the port in the concern waters, or carry out cargo operation in the port located in the concern waters as stated above shall submit the below forms:

– Ship Information Report Form

– Ship Personnel Information Report Form

– Inspection List on Security Aspects (when inspection completed).

After the vessel departs the last port and changes its destination port located in the concerned waters due to operational needs, vessel shall submit the Ship Information Report Form and the Ship Personnel Information Report Form to the nearest Maritime Safety Administrative agency before entering the control waters.

Owners/operators of vessels should arrange self-inspection before sailing to discover and correct the existing problems on time onboard to ensure the safety and security measures well implemented onboard.

All Vessel should ensure that the onboard automatic identification system (AIS) is operational condition and switched on at all times, accurately inputting relevant information, and maintaining effective communication onboard the ship. Ships that are not installed with or which have defective AIS and/or VHF radiotelephone (VHF) equipment are not allowed to enter the concerned waters. Vessel should immediately report to the Maritime Safety Administration if any defects noted on AIS and VHF radiotelephone (VHF) equipment after entering the concerned waters and the instructions from the Maritime Safety Administration to be strictly followed.

Except the emergency situations which involve the safety of ships and/or to save lives at sea, ship-borne equipment includes buoys, work boats, lifeboat, rescue boats, liferaft, submersibles, unmanned boats, etc. must note be launched in the above concern waters during the above-mentioned period. If it is deemed necessary to launch any of above equipment in the above-mentioned waters during this period, the local maritime administration should be reported in well advance for and ask for approval.

Vessels should rectify any deficiencies listed in the “Inspection List on Security Aspects Form before sailing and should only depart the port after MSA verification of completion.

