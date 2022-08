Squally weather expected as low pressure set to intensify

19 Aug 2022, Bangladesh

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal No.Three.

Read more »

Construction of loading facility at Po Toi O

19 Aug 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 16 months, marine works involving construction of loading facility will be carried out.

Read more »

Source: GAC