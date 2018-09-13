HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Construction of jetties off Jurong Island Causeway

Thursday, September 13, 2018, Singapore

The working period for the construction of jetties off East Jurong Channel has been extended.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s Port Marine Notice No.090 of 2018, the work will be now be conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – from 15 September 2018 to 14 March 2019, at the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 17.976’N / 103 deg. 42.719’E

2) 01 deg. 17.976’N / 103 deg. 42.802’E

3) 01 deg. 17.894’N / 103 deg. 42.802’E

4) 01 deg. 17.894’N / 103 deg. 42.986’E

5) 01 deg. 17.810’N / 103 deg. 42.986’E

6) 01 deg. 17.810’N / 103 deg. 42.770’E

7) 01 deg. 17.590’N / 103 deg. 42.769’E

8) 01 deg. 17.555’N / 103 deg. 42.784’E

9) 01 deg. 17.526’N / 103 deg. 42.910’E

10) 01 deg. 17.473’N / 103 deg. 42.898’E

11) 01 deg. 17.494’N / 103 deg. 42.809’E

12) 01 deg. 17.506’N / 103 deg. 42.806’E

13) 01 deg. 17.505’N / 103 deg. 42.752’E

14) 01 deg. 17.533’N / 103 deg. 42.730’E

15) 01 deg. 17.560’N / 103 deg. 42.719’E

16) 01 deg. 17.588’N / 103 deg. 42.715’E

The construction of jetties involves piling and concrete structural work. The

safety zone is a circular area of 30m radius centered at the jack-up barge.

Safety boats will be deployed in the vicinity to warn other craft about the work.

Craft involved with the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a slow speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 25 (Pasir Panjang Control);

and

e) Communicate with Pasir Panjang Control on VHF Channel 25 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore

Port still open despite fighting

Thursday, September 13, 2018, Hodeidah, Yemen

The port of Hodeidah remains open and operational, in spite of ongoing fighting in the city’s southern suburbs and the route to Sanaa and other Yemeni cities being cut off yesterday (12 September).

Trucks loaded with goods leaving the port are taking another road north of Hodeidah.

For information about operations in Yemen

Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico: Port Condition X-Ray set

Thursday, September 13, 2018, Brownsville, Corpus Christi and Victoria, United States

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor weather in the south-central Gulf of Mexico, which has the potential to form into a tropical depression with increased wind speed, significant rain, and flooding.

As a precautionary measure, the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port Corpus Christi (COTP) has set Port Condition X-Ray for the ports of Brownsville, Corpus Christi and Victoria, effective 08.30am on September 12, 2018…

…At this time, vessels will not be required to depart the port and cargo operations will not be suspended due to the intensity of the incoming disturbance. Facilities and vessels may take their own action to mitigate risks in accordance with their severe weather plan.

Mariners are reminded that the Corpus Christi Inner Harbor Security Zone (33 CFR 165.809) remains in effect during severe weather. Recreational, commercial fishing and passenger vessels are not permitted to enter the security zone without the permission of the COTP. Vessels must have a prearranged agreement with the COTP to enter the Inner Harbor as a safe refuge.

The COTP will impose vessel traffic control measures significantly limiting vessel movement and activities if gale force winds are within 24 hours of the port…

(For information about operations in the United States

Source: U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Corpus Christi, Marine Safety Information Bulletin 28-18 issued 12 September 2018

Brown Marmorated Stink Bug measures

Thursday, September 13, 2018, Australia

Despite restrictions to prevent the spread of the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB) now in effect at Australian ports, at least one consignment of untreated cargo from a high risk country en-route to Australia has been reported.

The BMSB restrictions commenced for cargo loaded from 1 September. These restrictions require (among other things) all break bulk cargo to be treated offshore. See full requirements at http://www.agriculture.gov.au/import/before/pests/brown-marmorated-stink-bugs

If non-compliant cargo is loaded on a ship, it may be refused permission to berth in Australia (and New Zealand).

If non-compliant cargo arrives unannounced and is discovered once a ship has berthed, the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) will exercise their power to require immediate re-export of that cargo. This would likely be on the delivering vessel and that vessel may not be permitted to berth at any other port in Australia (or New Zealand).

If non- compliant cargo is loaded onto a vessel it should be self-reported immediately.

For information about operations in Australia

Marine site investigation at Gold Coast Yacht & Country Club

Thursday, September 13, 2018, Hong Kong

For approximately 7 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out at the following works locations (WGS84 Datum):

(A) 22 deg. 22.309’N / 113 deg. 59.488’E

(B) 22 deg. 22.258’N / 113 deg. 59.530’E

(C) 22 deg. 22.263’N / 113 deg. 59.519’E

(D) 22 deg. 22.256’N / 113 deg. 59.474’E

(E) 22 deg. 22.229’N / 113 deg. 59.455’E

(F) 22 deg. 22.186’N / 113 deg. 59.427’E

(G) 22 deg. 22.135’N / 113 deg. 59.460’E

(H) 22 deg. 22.164’N / 113 deg. 59.509’E

(I) 22 deg. 22.194’N / 113 deg. 59.557’E

(J) 22 deg. 22.155’N / 113 deg. 59.582’E

(K) 22 deg. 22.125’N / 113 deg. 59.534’E

(L) 22 deg. 22.104’N / 113 deg. 59.491’E

(M) 22 deg. 22.024’N / 113 deg. 59.453’E

(N) 22 deg. 21.983’N / 113 deg. 59.486’E

(O) 22 deg. 21.971’N / 113 deg. 59.504’E

(P) 22 deg. 21.962’N / 113 deg. 59.453’E

(Q) 22 deg. 21.958’N / 113 deg. 59.446’E

(R) 22 deg. 22.000’N / 113 deg. 59.411’E

(S) 22 deg. 22.083’N / 113 deg. 59.396’E

(T) 22 deg. 22.097’N / 113 deg. 59.416’E

(U) 22 deg. 22.144’N / 113 deg. 59.404’E

(V) 22 deg. 22.149’N / 113 deg. 59.416’E

(W) 22 deg. 22.202’N / 113 deg. 59.394’E

(X) 22 deg. 22.243’N / 113 deg. 59.401’E

(Y) 22 deg. 22.280’N / 113 deg. 59.439’E

The works will be carried out by two flat top barges and one jack-up platform. One tugboat will provide assistance. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 80 metres around each flat top barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the barges.

Yellow flashing lights will be installed at the four corners of the jack-up platform to indicate its position.

The hours of work will be from 0700 hours to 1900 hours from Monday to Saturday. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works locations outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.143 of 2018

Hurricane Florence update (13 September)

Thursday, September 13, 2018, North & South Carolina, United States

At 800am EDT (1200 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Florence was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars to be near latitude 33.1 North, longitude 75.1 West. Florence is moving slower toward the northwest at about 12mph (20 km/h).

This general motion, accompanied by a further decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.

Florence is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km)…

STORM SURGE:

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach the following heights above ground if peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

– Cape Fear NC to Cape Lookout NC, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo, and Bay Rivers: 9-13ft

– North Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Fear NC: 6-9ft

– Cape Lookout NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC: 6-9ft

– South Santee River SC to North Myrtle Beach SC: 4-6ft

– Ocracoke Inlet NC to Salvo NC: 4-6ft

– Salvo NC to North Carolina/Virginia Border: 2-4ft

– Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC: 2-4ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances…

RAINFALL:

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in the following areas:

– Coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina: 20-30 inches, isolated 40 inches. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.

– Rest of South and North Carolina into southwest Virginia: 6-12 inches, isolated 24 inches.

WIND:

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area this evening or early Friday. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength by later this morning or early this afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be nearing completion.

TORNADOES:

A few tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina through Friday.

SURF:

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

(For information about operations in the United States

Source: GAC