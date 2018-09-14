HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine soil investigation works off West Jurong Channel

Friday, September 14, 2018, Singapore

From 18 September to 1 October, marine soil investigations works will be carried out off West Jurong Channel, at the entrance to Pesek Basin.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s Port Marine Notice No.088 of 2018, the work will be conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – at the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

BH-01) 01 deg. 17.368’N / 103 deg. 41.934’E

BH-02) 01 deg. 17.356’N / 103 deg. 41.923’E

BH-03) 01 deg. 17·525’N / 103 deg. 41.828’E

Soil investigation works will be carried out by drilling and sampling using a jack-up barge. Tug boats will be used to move the jack-up barge.

The safety zone is a circular area of 30m radius centered at the jack-up barge. A safety boat will be in attendance at all times to warn and re-direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area ;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Friday, September 14, 2018, Hong Kong

At 08:00 HKT today (14 September) Super Typhoon Mangkhut as at position: 15.9 N, 127.0 E, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of 240 km/h. No typhoon signal has been hoisted in Hong Kong yet.

Mangkhut is expected to move towards the vicinity of Luzon and enter the South China Sea today and tomorrow.

The forecast for the coming days is as follows:

0800 HKT, 15 September

– Position: 17.9 N, 121.0 E

– Classification: Super typhoon

– Maximum sustained wind near centre: 195 km/h

0800 HKT, 16 September

– Position 20.0 N, 115.1 E

– Classification: Super typhoon

– Maximum sustained wind near centre: 195 km/h

0800 HKT, 17 September

– Position 22.0 N, 108.3 E

– Classification: Typhoon

– Maximum sustained wind near centre: 120 km/h

0800 HKT, 18 September

– Position 22.2 N, 102.3 E

– Classification: Tropical depression

– Maximum sustained wind near centre: 45 km/h

0800 HKT, 19 September

– Position 23.3 N, 98.7 E

– Classification: Low pressure area

– Maximum sustained wind near centre: 40 km/h

For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected]

Port Readiness Condition YANKEE set

Friday, September 14, 2018, Savannah, United States

At 1200 EST [yesterday, 13 September], Captain of the Port (COTP) Savannah set Port Readiness Condition YANKEE for the Port of Savannah due to the potential impact from Hurricane Florence.

Brunswick remains at Port Readiness Condition X-RAY until further notice.

As conditions may change rapidly, you are encouraged to frequently check MSU Savannah’s Homeport website for the most up-to-date information. The website can be found at www.homeport.usch.mil. Under the “Port Directory” menu, select “Savannah”.

(For information about operations in the United States contact GAC North America at [email protected])

Source: U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Safety Unit Savannah, Maritime Safety and Security Bulletin 37-18 dated 13 September 2018

Establishment of silt curtain at Rambler Channel

Friday, September 14, 2018, Hong Kong

For approximately 3 months, marine works involving establishment of silt curtain at the seawall of the sewage outfall at Rambler Channel will be carried out in the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (F) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22º 20.987’ N / 114º 06.880’ E

(B) 22º 20.986’ N / 114º 06.877’ E

(C) 22º 20.996’ N / 114º 06.874’ E

(D) 22º 20.995’ N / 114º 06.870’ E

(E) 22º 21.005’ N / 114º 06.867’ E

(F) 22º 21.007’ N / 114º 06.873’ E

The silt curtain will extend vertically from the sea surface to the seabed. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid along the surface of the silt curtain to mark the extent of the silt curtain.

The works will be carried out by a work boat and a shore crane.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessel employed for the works will not stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from the work boat from time to time during the laying and maintenance operations.

Vessel engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the silt curtain at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working around the silt curtain.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.146 of 2018

Florence makes landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Friday, September 14, 2018, North & South Carolina, United States

At 800am EDT (1200 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Florence was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars and surface observations to be just inland near latitude 34.1 North, longitude 77.9 West. Florence is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h). A slow westward to west-southwestward motion is expected today through Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move further inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight.

Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). A wind gust to 105 mph (169 km/h) recently occurred at the Wilmington Airport, an Amateur Radio operator in Kirkland recently reported a wind gust to 98 mph (158 km/h), and a wind gust of 95 mph (153 km/h) was also recently reported by a Weatherflow private weather station at Federal Point…

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach the following heights above ground:

– Cape Fear NC to Cape Lookout NC: 7-11ft, with locally higher amounts in the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo, and Bay Rivers

– Cape Lookout NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC: 6-9ft

– South Santee River SC to Cape Fear NC: 4-6ft

– Ocracoke Inlet NC to Salvo NC: 4-6ft

– Salvo NC to Duck NC:2-4ft

– Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC: 2-4ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding can vary greatly over short distances…

RAINFALL: Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in the following areas:

– Southeastern coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina: an additional 20-25 inches, with isolated storm totals of 30-40 inches. This rainfall will produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.

– Remainder of South Carolina and North Carolina into southwest Virginia: 5-10 inches, isolated 15 inches. This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina today.

SURF: Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions…

(For information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected])

Source: National Hurricane Center, Miami FL, Hurricane Florence Intermediate Advisory No.60A issued at 800am EDT on Friday, September 14, 2018

Lock closure for repairs/maintenance

Friday, September 14, 2018, Kiel Canal, Germany

The Kiel Canal Authority has announced that one big lock at Brunsbuettel will remain closed for repairs/maintenance reasons until next Friday, 21 September. The second big lock and two small locks remain in operation.

(For information about operations in Germany, contact GAC’s 24/7 Port on Demand Team at [email protected])

Source: GAC