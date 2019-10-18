HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Installation of pontoons and gangways

Friday, October 18, 2019, Singapore

From 21 October 2019 to 20 April 2020, work will be carried out at Sentosa Cove Marina to install pontoons and gangways.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.102 of 2019, the works will be conducted from 0800 to 2359 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1 deg. 14.885’N / 103 deg. 50.471’E

2) 1 deg. 14.839’N / 103 deg. 50.518’E

3) 1 deg. 14.764’N / 103 deg. 50.495’E

4) 1 deg. 14.674’N / 103 deg. 50.506’E

5) 1 deg. 14.589’N / 103 deg. 50.489’E

6) 1 deg. 14.544’N / 103 deg. 50.487’E

7) 1 deg. 14.518’N / 103 deg. 50.464’E

8) 1 deg. 14.544’N / 103 deg. 50.459’E

9) 1 deg. 14.548’N / 103 deg. 50.450’E

10) 1 deg. 14.519’N / 103 deg. 50.431’E

11) 1 deg. 14.552’N / 103 deg. 50.372’E

12) 1 deg. 14.588’N / 103 deg. 50.390’E

13) 1 deg. 14.689’N / 103 deg. 50.417’E

14) 1 deg. 14.808’N / 103 deg. 50.414’E

A crane barge will be used to carry out marine piling works. The crane barge will be supported by work barges and tug boats for positioning. A safety boat will be in attendance at all times to warn and direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 12 (East Control);

e) To contact the One°15 Marina Dockmaster’s Office on VHF CH 77 or via telephone (+65 6305 6988) for movement within the working area;

and

f) Communicate with East Control on VHF Channel 12 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singaporte at [email protected]

Port Status WHISKEY set

Friday, October 18, 2019, Mobile, United States

The Captain of the Port Mobile has ordered Port Status WHISKEY for the ports of Panama City, Pensacola, Mobile and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from MM166 eastward in advance of the potential arrival of gale force winds within 24 hours.

All waterways remain open, however due to dynamic weather conditions, port status may change rapidly.

Mariners and port users are encouraged to track the system using any means available to obtain the most relevant and accurate information.

For the latest updates and information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected]

Port prepares for Tropical Storm Nestor

Friday, October 18, 2019, New Orleans, United States

At 1600 local time, October 17, 2019, in preparation for an approaching tropical system that is expected to become Tropical Storm NESTOR, the Captain of the Port (COTP), Sector New Orleans set Port Condition WHISKEY in accordance with the Maritime Hurricane Contingency Port Plan (MHCPP).

All self-propelled ocean going vessels over 500 Gross Tons, all oceangoing barges, and their supporting tugs below the Huey P. Long Bridge at MM 106 Above Head of Passes (AHP) on the Lower Mississippi River (LMR) are required to submit a Remaining In Port Checklist (RIPC) in accordance with the MHCPP prior to 1200 (12:00 p.m.) local time, October 18, 2019. Vessels are only required to submit the first page of the RIPC reporting tool found in Enclosure 2 of the MHCPP. Vessels are not required to submit additional mooring plans…

…All vessels entering and departing the COTP Zone New Orleans are reminded to update their Notice of Arrival with any changes to their arrival or departure information… …The COTP will make notifications as soon as waterway and bridge closures become apparent…

…the COTP New Orleans may quickly set Port Condition X-Ray and further conditions as the situation develops. You are strongly encouraged to review your existing hurricane plan or develop a plan if you do not have one. It is extremely important to decide in advance how to minimize your risk and be prepared to evacuate, if necessary…

(For the latest updates and information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected])

Source: Extracts from the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector New Orleans, Marine Safety Information Bulletin issued at 1600 hours local time on 17 October 2019

Increased maximum draught for bulk carriers and tankers

Friday, October 18, 2019, Torres Strait, Australia

Bulk carriers and tankers can now pass through Torres Strait with a maximum draught up to 12.5 metres, using AMSA’s Under Keel Clearance Management (UKCM) system.

The change to maximum draught, which is contained in Marine Order 54 (Torres Strait draught variation) – Exemption 2019 (No.3), has come about following detailed trials carried out at sea in collaboration with the UKCM system vendor, OMC International, and Rio Tinto.

The trials showed that at certain times of the year, tidal conditions allow for some deeper-draught vessels with a full-form hull, to safely transit through Torres Strait, in full compliance with the requirements specified in Marine order 54 (Coastal pilotage) 2014 (MO54).

Bulk carriers and tankers with draughts greater than 12.2 metres will need to plan the timing of their transits in a more considered manner, in close collaboration with coastal pilotage providers. Vessel operators must also be prepared to alter transit schedules according to the prevailing conditions, to ensure that the nett clearance between the bottom of the ship and the sea floor is maintained in accordance with Marine order 54, when transiting through Torres Strait.

Although these changes will facilitate the transit of deeper-draught bulk carriers and tankers through Torres Strait, no changes have been made to the minimum depth (clearance) required under the keel, ensuring the same safety margin for transiting vessels remains in place.

Over time, this has the potential to reduce the number of vessels transiting Torres Strait and the Great Barrier Reef as the change allows these ships to carry greater quantities of product with each voyage.

(For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected])

Source: Australian Maritime Safety Authority (www.amsa.gov.au) news release

Submarine outfall inspection & hydrographic survey off Mui Wo, Lantau Island

Friday, October 18, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately three weeks, submarine outfall inspection works and hydrographic survey [are being] carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (F) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 15.697’N / 114 deg. 00.304’E

(B) 22 deg. 15.724’N / 114 deg. 00.326’E

(C) 22 deg. 15.732’N / 114 deg. 00.391’E

(D) 22 deg. 15.700’N / 114 deg. 00.396’E

(E) 22 deg. 15.694’N / 114 deg. 00.345’E

(F) 22 deg. 15.678’N / 114 deg. 00.332’E

The works [are being] carried out by one work boat and one survey vessel. One guard boat [is providing] assistance.

A working area of approximately 25 metres around the work boat [is] established. Yellow marker buoy fitted with yellow flashing light is laid to mark the position of the anchor extending from the work boat.

The hours of work are from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works [is being] carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will not stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations [are being] carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the works display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.161 of 2019

