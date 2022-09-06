HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Port workers to strike

06 Sep 2022, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Dockworkers at the port of Liverpool are set to strike over pay from 19 September to 3 October.

Cross-industry collaboration to make port green e-fuels hub

06 Sep 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg Port Authority is collaborating to establish Europe’s first electromethanol (e-fuels) hub.

Revised Scale of Rates

06 Sep 2022, Mumbai, India

A new scale of rates will apply at Mumbai Port from 3 October 2022.

Traffic suspension for yacht race

06 Sep 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus will be suspended on 24 September.

Source: GAC