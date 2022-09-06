HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Port workers to strike
06 Sep 2022, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Dockworkers at the port of Liverpool are set to strike over pay from 19 September to 3 October.
Cross-industry collaboration to make port green e-fuels hub
06 Sep 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden
Gothenburg Port Authority is collaborating to establish Europe’s first electromethanol (e-fuels) hub.
Revised Scale of Rates
06 Sep 2022, Mumbai, India
A new scale of rates will apply at Mumbai Port from 3 October 2022.
Traffic suspension for yacht race
06 Sep 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus will be suspended on 24 September.
Source: GAC