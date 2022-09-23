HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Port operations resume
23 Sep 2022, Gibraltar
Normal operations at the port of Gibraltar resume from 15.00 hours local time today (23 September).
Dragon boat race at Chai Wan Cargo Handling Basin
23 Sep 2022, Hong Kong
A dragon boat race will take place at Chai Wan Cargo Handling Basin from 0800 to 1600 hours on Sunday, 25 September.
Mooring and unmooring of vessels off Pulau Tekong
23 Sep 2022, Singapore
Locations of the mooring buoys off Pulau Tekong from 29 September 2022 to 28 March 2023.
Reclamation work at Pulau Tekong
23 Sep 2022, Singapore
The working period for reclamation work at Pulau Tekong has been extended. The works will now be conducted from 29 September 2022 to 28 March 2023.
Source: GAC