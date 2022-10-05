HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Deep convection continuing
05 Oct 2022, Bangladesh
Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Relocation of “CNB 2” buoy
05 Oct 2022, Singapore
The CNB 2 buoy will be relocated to new position at 01° 18.100’N 104° 00.800’E from her present position at 01° 18.100’N 104° 01.000’E.
Activities in Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter
05 Oct 2022, Hong Kong
A floating structure is secured to the seawall at the south-east corner of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter for the leisure activities in connection with the Revitalized Typhoon Shelter Precinct.
Temporary traffic suspension
05 Oct 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was suspended in both directions at 02:45 hours local time after a general cargo vessel reported engine failure while transiting.
Source: GAC