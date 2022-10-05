HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Deep convection continuing

05 Oct 2022, Bangladesh

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Read more »

Relocation of “CNB 2” buoy

05 Oct 2022, Singapore

The CNB 2 buoy will be relocated to new position at 01° 18.100’N 104° 00.800’E from her present position at 01° 18.100’N 104° 01.000’E.

Read more »

Activities in Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter

05 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

A floating structure is secured to the seawall at the south-east corner of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter for the leisure activities in connection with the Revitalized Typhoon Shelter Precinct.

Read more »

Temporary traffic suspension

05 Oct 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was suspended in both directions at 02:45 hours local time after a general cargo vessel reported engine failure while transiting.

Read more »

Source: GAC