HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Force Majeure declared

06 Oct 2022, South Africa

Transnet Port Terminals has declared a Force Majeure following the strike action announced by the SATAWU and UNTU unions, expected to start today (6 October).

Dangers of closing ship valves against shore flow

06 Oct 2022, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco has warned of the serious dangers associated with restricting shore cargo flow without timely notification.

Mandatory Real Time Kinematics requirement

06 Oct 2022, Panama Canal, Panama

From October 2023, all vessels with a beam of 109 feet or more transiting the Panama Canal will be required to have a fixed (non-portable) piloting unit with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) for submeter accuracy.

Temporary landing facility and repair works at Lai Chi Wo Pier

06 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

A temporary landing facility has been established at Lai Chi Wo Pier. The temporary landing facility will operate for a period of approximately ten months.

Supply of biofuel to vessels within port

06 Oct 2022, Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has developed a framework to allow licensed bunker suppliers to supply biofuel within the Port of Singapore.

Source: GAC