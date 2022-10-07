HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Industrial action update (7 October)

07 Oct 2022, South Africa

After Transnet was unable to reach agreement with the UNTU union, some members stopped work at bulk & breakbulk terminals at Durban, Richards Bay, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Saldhana yesterday morning (6 October).

Pier reconstruction works

07 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, reconstruction works for a pier at Waglan Island will be carried out.

Repair works for Shek Pik Pier

07 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, repair works for Shek Pik Pier at Tung Wan, Lantau Island will be carried out.

Souece: GAC