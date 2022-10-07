Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 07/10/2022

Industrial action update (7 October)
07 Oct 2022, South Africa

After Transnet was unable to reach agreement with the UNTU union, some members stopped work at bulk & breakbulk terminals at Durban, Richards Bay, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Saldhana yesterday morning (6 October).

Read more »

Pier reconstruction works
07 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, reconstruction works for a pier at Waglan Island will be carried out.

Read more »

Repair works for Shek Pik Pier
07 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, repair works for Shek Pik Pier at Tung Wan, Lantau Island will be carried out.

Read more »
Souece: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software