HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Industrial action update (13 October)

13 Oct 2022, Durban, South Africa

As at 13 October, TNPA Port of Durban is fully manned from a marine service perspective in order to service calling vessels.

Updated entry/exit regulations for foreigners

13 Oct 2022, Taiwan

In addition to the full restoration of visa-free treatment mechanism from today (13 October), foreigners from non-visa-free countries can apply for visas to Taiwan for general social visit and tourism reasons.

Marine site investigation at Cheung Chau Typhoon Shelter

13 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes and geophysical survey will be carried out.

Marine works inside Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter

13 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving removal of mooring components will be carried out.

Temporary loading facility at Cha Kwo Ling

13 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

A temporary loading facility has been established at Cha Kwo Ling and will operate for a period of approximately 3 months.

Marine works at Cha Kwo Ling

13 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving outfall construction works will be carried out.

Thames Barrier closures

13 Oct 2022, Woolwich (River Thames)/London, United Kingdom

The Thames Flood Barrier will be closed once a month for test purposes, for a period of six months, from November 2022.

Source: GAC