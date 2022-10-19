HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Conversion from foreign to coastal run

19 Oct 2022, Jaigarh, India

Agents make not convert any vessel from foreign to coastal run within Jaigarh port.

Permission granted for OPL operations

19 Oct 2022, Sohar, Oman

The Omani authorities have granted permission to carry out Off Port Limits (OPL) operations from Sohar Port.

Port sees slight growth despite ongoing challenges

19 Oct 2022, Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium

After nine months, the total throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges was 217.4 million tonnes, a slight increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year.

Use of EGCS in Australian waters

19 Oct 2022, Australia

The use of an Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems is permitted in Australian waters as an option to comply with low sulphur fuel requirements, provided it is approved by the vessel’s flag State Administration, or a recognised organisation appointed by the flag State.

