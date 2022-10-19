HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Conversion from foreign to coastal run
19 Oct 2022, Jaigarh, India
Agents make not convert any vessel from foreign to coastal run within Jaigarh port.
Permission granted for OPL operations
19 Oct 2022, Sohar, Oman
The Omani authorities have granted permission to carry out Off Port Limits (OPL) operations from Sohar Port.
Port sees slight growth despite ongoing challenges
19 Oct 2022, Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium
After nine months, the total throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges was 217.4 million tonnes, a slight increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year.
Use of EGCS in Australian waters
19 Oct 2022, Australia
The use of an Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems is permitted in Australian waters as an option to comply with low sulphur fuel requirements, provided it is approved by the vessel’s flag State Administration, or a recognised organisation appointed by the flag State.