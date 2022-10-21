HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Reported drone attack on terminal

22 Oct 2022, Ash Shihr Oil Terminal, Yemen

According to a statement issued by the Governor of Hadhramaut this afternoon (21 October), a drone attack targeted the Ash Shihr Oil Terminal.

Maintenance dredging at oil jetty

21 Oct 2022, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty No.1 at Deendayal Port will be withdrawn for maintenance dredging from 30 October to 2 November.

Billing system for loading/unloading of crude oil at offshore installations

21 Oct 2022, Ghana

From 26 October, the implementation will commence of a billing system for loading and unloading of crude oil at Floating Productions, Storage and Offloading installations within Ghana’s territorial waters…

Cash To Master during Fifa World Cup

21 Oct 2022, Qatar

Due to the Fifa World Cup, local government/ministry/bank offices’ working hours in Qatar will change to 0630 hours to 1130 hours local time from 13 November until 19 December.

Source: GAC