HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Reported drone attack on terminal
22 Oct 2022, Ash Shihr Oil Terminal, Yemen
According to a statement issued by the Governor of Hadhramaut this afternoon (21 October), a drone attack targeted the Ash Shihr Oil Terminal.
Maintenance dredging at oil jetty
21 Oct 2022, Deendayal, India
Oil Jetty No.1 at Deendayal Port will be withdrawn for maintenance dredging from 30 October to 2 November.
Billing system for loading/unloading of crude oil at offshore installations
21 Oct 2022, Ghana
From 26 October, the implementation will commence of a billing system for loading and unloading of crude oil at Floating Productions, Storage and Offloading installations within Ghana’s territorial waters…
Cash To Master during Fifa World Cup
21 Oct 2022, Qatar
Due to the Fifa World Cup, local government/ministry/bank offices’ working hours in Qatar will change to 0630 hours to 1130 hours local time from 13 November until 19 December.
Source: GAC