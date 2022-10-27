HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Notice of further industrial action
27 Oct 2022, Australia
Tug operator Svitzer Australia has advised of additional notices of protected industrial action.
Construction of vehicular bridge between Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port
27 Oct 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately 10 months, marine works involving establishment of temporary working platforms, and construction of pile caps, piers and decks will be carried out.
Change of port name
27 Oct 2022, Gangavaram, India
Gangavaram Port Limited has changed its name to Adani Gangavaram Port Private Limited.
Demolition of jetty
27 Oct 2022, Singapore
From 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023, the Lim Chu Kang jetty will be demolished.
Source: GAC