HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Notice of further industrial action

27 Oct 2022, Australia

Tug operator Svitzer Australia has advised of additional notices of protected industrial action.

Read more »

Construction of vehicular bridge between Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port

27 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 10 months, marine works involving establishment of temporary working platforms, and construction of pile caps, piers and decks will be carried out.

Read more »

Change of port name

27 Oct 2022, Gangavaram, India

Gangavaram Port Limited has changed its name to Adani Gangavaram Port Private Limited.

Read more »

Demolition of jetty

27 Oct 2022, Singapore

From 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023, the Lim Chu Kang jetty will be demolished.

Read more »

Source: GAC