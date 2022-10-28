HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Lake Charles draft restriction rescinded
28 Oct 2022, Lake Charles
Missing dredge pipe and anchor retrieved.
COVID-19 Update
28 Oct 2022, Chile
Updated information regarding COVID-19 restrictions
Marine Forecast Weather Update
28 Oct 2022, Bahamas
Weather report update for 28 October 2022.
MHC Advisory: Holiday Schedule (31 October to 01 November 2022 – Special Non-working Holiday & All Saint’s Day)
28 Oct 2022, Manila
Manila Harbor Center Port Services advises port operations will continue as usual.
Draft restriction in Lake Charles due to lost anchor
28 Oct 2022, United States
The dredge Susan Crosby has lost a 1200lb anchor in the ship channel. A maximum draft restriction of 35 feet is in place in Lake Charles.
Suspension of vessel movement due to Tropical Storm Paeng
28 Oct 2022, Philippines
Due to tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, all vessel movements of any type or tonnage, except to take shelter, have been suspended as of today.
Boat race off National Service Resort & Country Club Sea Sports Centre
28 Oct 2022, Singapore
Singapore Asia Boat Race will be held off the National Service Resort & Country Club Sea Sports Centre from 4 to 6 November.
Temporary changes to Lateral Mark Buoys
28 Oct 2022, Hong Kong
From 8 November and until further notice, the lateral mark buoys at Tap Mun will be equipped with lights.
