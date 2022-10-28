HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Lake Charles draft restriction rescinded

28 Oct 2022, Lake Charles

Missing dredge pipe and anchor retrieved.

COVID-19 Update

28 Oct 2022, Chile

Updated information regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Marine Forecast Weather Update

28 Oct 2022, Bahamas

Weather report update for 28 October 2022.

MHC Advisory: Holiday Schedule (31 October to 01 November 2022 – Special Non-working Holiday & All Saint’s Day)

28 Oct 2022, Manila

Manila Harbor Center Port Services advises port operations will continue as usual.

Draft restriction in Lake Charles due to lost anchor

28 Oct 2022, United States

The dredge Susan Crosby has lost a 1200lb anchor in the ship channel. A maximum draft restriction of 35 feet is in place in Lake Charles.

Suspension of vessel movement due to Tropical Storm Paeng

28 Oct 2022, Philippines

Due to tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, all vessel movements of any type or tonnage, except to take shelter, have been suspended as of today.

Boat race off National Service Resort & Country Club Sea Sports Centre

28 Oct 2022, Singapore

Singapore Asia Boat Race will be held off the National Service Resort & Country Club Sea Sports Centre from 4 to 6 November.

Temporary changes to Lateral Mark Buoys

28 Oct 2022, Hong Kong

From 8 November and until further notice, the lateral mark buoys at Tap Mun will be equipped with lights.

Source: GAC