Accelerated increase in container volumes

01 Nov 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden

Freight volumes at the Port of Gothenburg are continuing to increase in all segments except one.

Dense fog halts traffic

01 Nov 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended amid poor visibility due to dense fog at 04:48 hours local time.

Source: GAC