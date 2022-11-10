HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Nicole now over central Florida

10 Nov 2022, Florida, United States

At 700am EST, the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located inland over central Florida, moving toward the west-northwest.

Declaration of intent with Oman on hydrogen

10 Nov 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands

The Netherlands has signed a declaration of intent with the government of Oman on hydrogen cooperation.

More industrial action announced

10 Nov 2022, Australia

Svitzer Australia has received further notices of protected industrial action affecting Sydney, Port Kembla and South Australia (Adelaide & Port Pirie) next week.

Marine site investigation off Cheung Sha, Lantau Island

10 Nov 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of vibrocores and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Canoe race from Clear Water Bay to Stanley Main Beach

10 Nov 2022, Hong Kong

A canoe race will take place on 19 November from Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung to Stanley Main Beach, Hong Kong Island.

Source: GAC