Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 11/11/2022

Airport reopened
11 Nov 2022, Bahamas

Grand Bahama International Airport re-opened from 0600 hours local time today (11 November).

Read more »

Around the Island Canoe Race
11 Nov 2022, Singapore

A canoe race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 12 November 2022 (Saturday).

Read more »

Around the Island Rowing Boat Race
11 Nov 2022, Singapore

A rowing boat race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 12 and 13 November 2022 (Saturday and Sunday).

Read more »

Repair works for light beacon off Black Point Power Station
11 Nov 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, repair works for a light beacon will be carried out.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software