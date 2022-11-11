HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Airport reopened

11 Nov 2022, Bahamas

Grand Bahama International Airport re-opened from 0600 hours local time today (11 November).

Read more »

Around the Island Canoe Race

11 Nov 2022, Singapore

A canoe race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 12 November 2022 (Saturday).

Read more »

Around the Island Rowing Boat Race

11 Nov 2022, Singapore

A rowing boat race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 12 and 13 November 2022 (Saturday and Sunday).

Read more »

Repair works for light beacon off Black Point Power Station

11 Nov 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, repair works for a light beacon will be carried out.

Read more »

Source: GAC