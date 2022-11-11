HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Airport reopened
11 Nov 2022, Bahamas
Grand Bahama International Airport re-opened from 0600 hours local time today (11 November).
Around the Island Canoe Race
11 Nov 2022, Singapore
A canoe race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 12 November 2022 (Saturday).
Around the Island Rowing Boat Race
11 Nov 2022, Singapore
A rowing boat race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 12 and 13 November 2022 (Saturday and Sunday).
Repair works for light beacon off Black Point Power Station
11 Nov 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, repair works for a light beacon will be carried out.
Read more »
Source: GAC