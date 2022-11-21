HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Bulk carrier and container ship collide
21 Nov 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

A bulk carrier collided with a container carrier at the southern anchorage area of Bosphorus due to adverse weather conditions today (21 November).

Revision of pilotage fuel surcharge
21 Nov 2022, Dighi, India

As the bulk fuel rate has come down, the pilotage fuel surcharge rate at Dighi Port has been de-escalated.

Checking validity of P&I certificates
21 Nov 2022, Turkish Straits, Turkey

From 1 December, vessels carrying crude oil and transiting the Turkish Straits must provide an insurance letter from the P&I companies stating the ship details, cargo and voyage and confirming that P&I insurance is valid and inclusive for the ship, voyage and cargo.

Source: GAC

