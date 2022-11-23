HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Additional tugboats for large sea-going vessels in the Scheur
22 Nov 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Sea-going vessels with a length exceeding 140 metres need to use a tugboat on the Scheur between Maassluis and Rozenburg during strong tides, which is about three hours a day.
Repair works at Bedok Jetty
22 Nov 2022, Singapore
From 28 November 2022 to 27 May 2023, repair works will be conducted at Bedok Jetty.
Marine works at North Point
22 Nov 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately 17 months, marine works involving marine piling, pile cap shells and demolition of existing structure at the Island Eastern Corridor will be carried out.
Source: GAC