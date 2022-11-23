Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 23/11/2022

Additional tugboats for large sea-going vessels in the Scheur
22 Nov 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Sea-going vessels with a length exceeding 140 metres need to use a tugboat on the Scheur between Maassluis and Rozenburg during strong tides, which is about three hours a day.

Read more »

Repair works at Bedok Jetty
22 Nov 2022, Singapore

From 28 November 2022 to 27 May 2023, repair works will be conducted at Bedok Jetty.

Read more »

Marine works at North Point
22 Nov 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 17 months, marine works involving marine piling, pile cap shells and demolition of existing structure at the Island Eastern Corridor will be carried out.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software