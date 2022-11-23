HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Port entry for 7.50m draft vessels
23 Nov 2022, Mongla, Bangladesh
Mongla Port Authority may allow ships of 7.50m draft with a LOA 186m throughout December, except during the periods 11-20 & 30-31 December.
Clearances of Tseung Kwan O Interchange & Tsueng Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge
23 Nov 2022, Hong Kong
Tseung Kwan O Interchange and the connected Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge have been constructed over the waters of Tseung Kwan O.
Pilot Boat Charge – Fuel Surcharge
23 Nov 2022, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Belfast Harbour has introduced a fuel surcharge on pilot boat charges due to cost increases.
Source: GAC