HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Port entry for 7.50m draft vessels

23 Nov 2022, Mongla, Bangladesh

Mongla Port Authority may allow ships of 7.50m draft with a LOA 186m throughout December, except during the periods 11-20 & 30-31 December.

Clearances of Tseung Kwan O Interchange & Tsueng Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge

23 Nov 2022, Hong Kong

Tseung Kwan O Interchange and the connected Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge have been constructed over the waters of Tseung Kwan O.

Pilot Boat Charge – Fuel Surcharge

23 Nov 2022, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Belfast Harbour has introduced a fuel surcharge on pilot boat charges due to cost increases.

Source: GAC