HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Construction of Outfalls at the Former Kai Tak Runway

Monday, January 21, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 6 months, marine works involving construction of two outfalls will be carried out in the following works areas at the former Kai Tak Runway.

WORKS AREA 1

This area is bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 18.686’N / 114 deg. 12.392’E

(B) 22 deg. 18.646’N / 114 deg. 12.352’E

(C) 22 deg. 18.684’N / 114 deg. 12.310’E

(D) 22 deg. 18.724’N / 114 deg. 12.350’E

WORKS AREA 2

This area is bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (E) to (H) and the adjacent shoreline:

(E) 22 deg. 18.691’N / 114 deg. 12.600’E

(F) 22 deg. 18.730’N / 114 deg. 12.640’E

(G) 22 deg. 18.693’N / 114 deg. 12.683’E

(H) 22 deg. 18.654’N / 114 deg. 12.642’E

The works will be carried out by one dumb lighter. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 20 metres around the lighter will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. Vessels employed for the works will not stay in the works areas outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.10 of 2019

Source: GAC